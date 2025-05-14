Vernon motorcycle rider dead after head-on collision with pickup truck

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo A Vernon man is dead after a head on collision on Westside Road.

A Vernon man is dead after a head-on collision between a motorcycle and pickup truck on Westside Road Tuesday afternoon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said they received a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 11000-block of Westside Road at about 3:45 p.m. on May 13.

The 57-year-old Vernon motorcycle driver was travelling north on Westside Road when his bike developed a speed wobble and crossed the centre line. He collided head on with a pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties say frontline officers, BC Emergency Health Services and the local fire department attended the scene.

Westside Road was closed for several hours and traffic was detoured while Mounties investigated.