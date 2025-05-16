Vernon builder slapped with $27k worth of fines during renovation work

Photo: Castanet file photo Coyote mural on the back of the mutli-unit building owned by Welbec Properties.

Vernon building owners, Welbec Proeprties, have been fined $27,810.69 for high-risk violations to do with asbestos removal.

According to a WorkSafeBC post-inspection report, Welbec Properties was renovating its multi-use rental building at 3301-30th Ave.

The building was constructed in 1957 and the work was to make space for a daycare in one of the units.

On Jan. 23, an inspection found asbestos-containing materials were being removed without proper controls and a stop-work order was issued.

During a follow up inspection on Jan. 27, a Welbec representative and two asbestos removal consultants were found leaving the building without personal protection and in violation of the stop-work order.

According to the post-inspection report the representative was not certified to conduct asbestos abatement.

“The firm failed to ensure people in a designated work area wore protective clothing resistant to asbestos fibres and respirators with an adequate level of protection,” said WorkSafeBC on its website.

WorkSafeBC found Welbec failed to maintain the workspace to ensure health and safety of people at or near the premises.

The high-risk violations and failure to comply with a WorkSafeBC order has landed Welbec with two fines for $18,540.46 and $9,270.23.

Castanet reached out to Welbec for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.