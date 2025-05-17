Vernon's Emily Dahl Foundation, Sky Volleyball Club now taking scholarship applications

Photo: Emily Dahl Foundation The Emily Dahl Foundation and Sky Volleyball Club have opened the application process for the 2025 Sky Volleyball Scholarship.

Applications will be reviewed in the coming weeks, and the $5,000 award will be granted in July 2025.

The scholarship is for students who have been a part of SKY Volleyball and embody the leadership and compassionate characteristics demonstrated by Emily Dahl.

“We know that Emily’s legacy lives on through this incredible award and all the young people who will receive this award in the future,” said Leanne Hammond with Community Foundation North Okanagan which is managing the fund.

“This is an exciting award of $5,000 which can go a long way towards making a student’s post- secondary dreams come true.”

To apply, click here.