Okanagan Military Tattoo won't happen in Vernon this year

Photo: Wayne Emde file photo For the first time in more than a decade, there will be no military tattoo in Vernon.

For the first time in more than a decade, there will be no military tattoo in Vernon.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo was cancelled after last year's show because it was priced out of the region.

The OMT was founded by Vernon residents Norm Crerar and Derek Hall in 2011. The event was typically held in August, but in 2024 it moved to May in an attempt to avoid wildfire season.

Over the years, the two-day event featured dozens of pipe bands, RCMP and military bands, some from as far away as South Korea.

But after the 2024 show, the tough decision was made to end the event that had been attended by thousands over the years.

“We ran into a situation where the cost of putting it on in Vernon had more than doubled for accommodations and meals and the city raised their rent on Kal Tire Place and we just couldn't sell enough tickets,” Crerar said, adding he and other OMT volunteers are disappointed the show will not go on.

Crerar said they are working with a group in Abbotsford to possibly host the show, but no final arrangements have been made yet.

Crerar noted Abbotsford is closer to a larger population base, as well as military bases.

“We think it has a better chance to have success there,” Crerar said, noting hosting the OMT is also a bit of a financial windfall for the host city as hundreds of people will be in town for it.

“There are lots of benefits for the community and it's sad that it can't survive here in Vernon.”

City of Vernon spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said in terms of rental space fees, recreation services recently conducted a fee assessment for all recreation facilities which examined the cost of operating the facilities, versus the fee levied to user groups.

“The assessment found that facilities are subsidized between 30-80% through taxation. While the city understands the value brought to the community by hosting private events, balance between fees paid by the user and subsidization through taxation needs to be sought as well,” she said. “Just as costs are escalating for private businesses, the city also sees an increase in costs to deliver services and operate facilities. The city strives to take an equitable approach in deciding usage fees, ensuring consideration is given to both the cost paid by the user group and the taxpayer alike.”