Vernon man part of a contingent of pipers to visit the Netherlands to mark the end of WW2

Photo: Norm Crerar Canadians are still being honoured for the role they played in liberating the Netherlands 80 years ago.

Canadians are still being honoured for the role they played in liberating the Netherlands 80 years ago.

Vernon resident Norm Crerar attended several ceremonies to mark the historic event and said there is still a deep appreciation for the sacrifice Canada made for them.

Crerar and five other members of the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band returned May 9 from the Netherlands where they were part of ceremonies and parades in honour of that liberation.

Crerar was part of a contingent of 80 pipers, drummers and dancers from Vernon, Kelowna and other parts of B.C.

He said 11 pipe bands from across the province were represented and all were treated like returning heroes.

“They don't forget. We were treated like royalty,” Crerar said, adding a train conductor “shook my hand like I had just saved his life. It was an amazing trip."

One of those parades was along the same route Canadian soldiers took during the liberation of the European nation.

Several thousands Canadians died in some of the toughest fighting in the Second World War as they pushed Germans back in late 1944 and into 1945.

The country had been occupied by the Nazis for five years, and there was a shortage of food because of a German blockade, and thousands died.

When thousands of Canadian solders arrived with food, the people of Holland were incredibly grateful. The end of the war was near, with the Germans surrendering in the Netherlands May 5, agreeing to terms with a Canadian general.

"We met people who are in their 90s who were just young kids when the Nazis were in control and they were brutal," Crerar said.

Crerar said the graves of Canadian soldiers are well kept by the still-appreciative residents.

There is also a program to put a face to the grave markers with pictures of Canadian soldiers being placed at their graveside.

The Canadian contingent of pipers also visited the Vimy Memorial, a significant location in northern France, the site of a pivotal Canadian military victory during the First World War.