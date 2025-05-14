Vernon rowers coming home with gold medals from Shawnigan Lake School Regatta

Photo: Contributed Sierra Munroe and Cole O’Connor with the mixed doubles trophy

Four Vernon rowers are bringing back gold medals from one of the largest high school rowing events in B.C.

There were six Vernon crews among the 550 boats competing on the 2,000 metre course at the Shawnigan Lake School Regatta from May 9 to 11.

The U19 mixed doubles crew of Cole O’Connor and Sierra Munroe won their division by 12 seconds. The University of Rhode Island recruit, O’Connor, and University of Victoria recruit, Munroe, crossed the line in 7:34.

O’Connor also snagged a bronze medal in the U19 men’s single race with a finishing time of 8:00. Munroe was the victim of equipment failure and didn’t advance to the U19 women’s final.

In the U17 junior varsity double crew, Peter Masys and Leo Middelkamp took home the gold with a final time of 8:17. The race was rescheduled due to high winds and reworked into a rare timed final format.

Middlekamp also finished 4th in the U17 men’s singles B final.