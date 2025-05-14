Seat belt off, camera on': Vernon RCMP gives update on how body cams work

Photo: RCMP Vernon Mounties are now equipped with body cams.

Police body cameras are officially operational in the North Okanagan.

In an update to Vernon city council on Monday, Insp. Neil Kennedy, with the Vernon RCMP, gave elected officials an update on the body-worn cameras. All front line RCMP members have been deployed with the cameras after receiving training about three weeks ago.

“Anytime the officer is in execution their duties, the camera will be recording,” said Kennedy. “The minute they step out the car it’s seat belt off, camera on.”

When a camera is flashing green, that means it’s in standby mode and not recording. Once officers hit record, the cameras capture the 30-seconds leading up to record being initiated although without audio.

The pairing system is allowing officers to streamline the process and consolidate tools like a digital camera and recorder. The cameras will upload all relevant information onto a digital system.

Officers can also send out community requests over the phone or email, which allows witnesses to digitally send in evidence. Kennedy said this allows officers to focus more on investigations and reports, rather than spending time door knocking and evidence gathering.

“It actually converts it all into a memo of understanding compliant for Crown Counsel. So it takes away a lot of work for us, frees us up,” said Kennedy. “We're having a lot of guilty pleas because it's best evidence. You can't say you didn't do something that was all caught on video.”

Kennedy also noted body cams and the upgraded software are reducing public complaints in partner communities that have had them deployed longer.