21st Annual People Place Society Garden Tour in Vernon June 7

Photo: The People Place It's almost time to stop and smell the roses – and whatever other flowers are planted at the 21st Annual People Place Society Garden Tour.

The popular event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for the People Place, takes place June 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We have eight fabulous gardens this year. Including the new Indigenous garden on East Vernon Road, a school garden and several gardens in Eash Hill, Coldstream and Tronson Road,” said Melanie O'Hara-Hutchinson with the People Place.

“We have plenty of volunteers, but we can always use more and are looking for more artisans and musicians to be on the tour.”

Volunteers help at each of the gardens, and garden hosts are welcome to help out as well.

O'Hara-Hutchinson said some hosts prefer to be in the background, while others like to talk about their garden, and take people on the tour themselves.

Generally, it's a self-guided tour.

Tickets are $20 each.

People Place is a non-profit society and is home to several other non-profit agencies.

“We will have volunteers checking tickets and taking cash by ticket holders for a chance to win gift baskets by donation and entry at each location,” O'Hara-Hutchinson said. “

There will be musicians and artisans, percentage off at Easthill Eatery and Friesen’s Countrytyme Garden.

“We ask that ticket holders bring cash for donations for a chance to win the various gift baskets and quilt raffles by donation,” O'Hara-Hutchinson said.

To volunteer and for more information, email [email protected] or call 250-558-6585.