Photo: Google Street View BC EHS says a motorcycle crashed in the 11000 block of Westside Road in Vernon.

No one was brought to hospital after a motorcycle crash on Westside Road in Vernon Tuesday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call at about 3:44 p.m. about a crash involving a motorcycle in the 11000 block of Westside Road.

Paramedic public information officer Brain Twaites said two ambulances responded to the scene and no patients were transported to hospital.

"Please address additional questions about this incident to the police,” said Twaites.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.

The incident does not appear on DriveBC.