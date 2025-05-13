Vernon Nissan raises $10K for North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society

Photo: Vernon Nissan From Left to Right: Justin Grubel - sales manager at Vernon Nissan, Matthew McCormick - general sales manager at Vernon Nissan, Peter Gobbee - fixed operations manager at Vernon Nissan, Morgan Kirzinger - director of human resources at NOYFSS, Dean Francks - executive director at NOYFSS, Mike Manka - director of finance at Vernon Nissan.

A Vernon car dealership donated $10,000 to the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society.

Vernon Nissan presented NOYFSS with a cheque on May 9 after spending all of April rising money.

For the entire month, a portion of all profit from service and sales went towards raising money for NOYFSS.

The dealership had a $10,000 goal, and marketing manager Gary Liu says the team was pushing until the very end to make that goal happen.

“One of the [team] members, his family used NOYFSS quite a bit, so it meant an awful lot to him, and he was almost bummed out by the end of the month that he didn't sell more,” said Liu.

“We are proud to support this campaign and shine a light on the invaluable contributions NOYFSS makes to our community. It has been inspiring to witness the dedication and enthusiasm of both our customers and staff in helping us reach this goal”

According to its website, NOYFSS provides free counselling and support services to individuals and families in the community through a variety of community based and specialized home programs.

The team at Vernon Nissan has been exceptional every step of the way. The $10,000 donation will make a significant impact at NOYFSS, and we are incredibly grateful for their unwavering support,” said Dean Francks, executive director of NOYFSS.