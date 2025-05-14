Concerns over dangers of EV batteries spark up as zoning bylaw finessed

Photo: Madison Reeve file photo EV charging port within a parking garage in Kelowna.

Electric batteries are cause for concern for one Vernon councillor as staff try to finesse the city's new zoning bylaw, including EV-ready parking requirements.

The new bylaw was before city council on Monday for elected officials to review amendments meant to refine the document. The bylaw was brought into effect last June to help implement changing provincial legislation surrounding housing.

The city implemented the bylaw in three phases due to time constraints, and the city is now in phase two.

Part of the zoning bylaw specifies requirements for vehicle parking, loading and bike parking in new developments. Proposed changes outline a minimum ratio of EV-ready vehicle parking spaces.

For housing, 25 per cent of the minimum parking and 10 per cent of visitor parking must be EV-ready, meaning stalls have direct access to a 240-volt outlet for charging. For commercial, industrial and community parking, 15 per cent of the minimum must be EV-ready.

Proposed changes would also require 10 per cent of bike parking be inclusive and provide access to a 120-volt charging station.

Coun. Brian Quiring raised concerns over the required EV-ready spaces and the dangers lithium batteries can pose.

“I did a bunch of research on what potentially can happen with these electric vehicles and chargers, and it's catastrophic to be totally honest with you,” said Quiring. “I'm not suggesting we drill into it now, but that's coming because Chief [David] Lind does not want you charging your vehicle inside your garage.”

In August 2023, Lind told council while technology for lithium-ion batteries is quite good, if the batteries cause a fire they’re quite difficult to put out, and safety measures needed to be considered when charging near homes.

On Monday, Coun. Brian Guy pointed out that EV batteries are safe unless damaged.

“I've been driving an EV for six years through rain storms and snow and slush, and the battery is perfectly good,” said Guy. "So the likelihood of a fire in an EV car battery is very low, but the consequences are high and so the risk is higher because of that.

“On the other hand, with respect to bike batteries, like Coun. Quiring said, they tend to get more beat up, and I would not want to bring an e-bike battery into my house.”

Vernon senior planner Trisa Atwood said e-bike batteries are a safety concern for the city and the fire department. The city wants to discourage people storing bikes in bedrooms, an issue the inclusive bike parking attempts to mitigate.

The bylaw is expected to be back before council in two weeks for initial reading.