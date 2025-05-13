Concerns for future of Greater Vernon Water to be studied more in depth

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo Kal Lake water intake pictured in July 2024.

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee approved a detailed water capacity study to dive deeper into staff concerns about Greater Vernon Water.

On May 7, Regional District of North Okanagan utilities general manager, Zee Marcolin, presented GVAC with a summary of staff concerns about the future of GVW.

Concerns ranged from how much water the area really has access to, the cost of building up access, and whether there’s enough water for planned future development.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Marcolin explained that full build out in the RDNO is 140,000 units (using single-family equivalents)–the area currently sits at 28,000.

“We don't have the water for that, unless something changes,” said Marcolin, noting planning is for upwards of 150 years down the road.

She said water availability is important to consider now so planners can know what development is feasible, and where water lines can go.

RDNO director Jim Garlick pointed out that the additional developments could affect quality of life.

“When you're restricted for this many months of the year on your use, that's going to change how you live,” said Garlick. “You're going to be impacted gradually over those 150-250 years, by every additional development that occurs because you will spend more time in drought.”

The broader impacts of these concerns couldn’t be addressed in the report as they were beyond staff expertise and capacity to identify.

GVAC passed a motion at Wednesday’s meeting giving staff the permission and budget to conduct a detailed water capacity study assessing concerns.