Vernonite on Canada's National Para Hockey Team as an assistant coach

Vernon's Boris Rybalka (far right) named to National Para Hockey Team Coaching Staff

Vernon’s Boris Rybalka will be on Canada’s National Para Hockey Team’s staff at the 2025 World Para Hockey Championships in Buffalo, New York later this month.

As an assistant coach and part of the team's coaching and operations staff, Rybalka helped chose the 17-man roster. The team won gold at last year's championships held in Calgary.

“We know that every country will bring their best against us. As a group we have continued to grow and develop over the last year, from the Para Cup to the USA series. This roster has a ton of experience on the big stage, and we are excited to get going,” said head coach Russ Herington in a press release.

Canada will be joined by China, Germany, and Korea in Group A. Group B features Czechia, Norway, Slovakia, and the United States.

Canada opens its schedule on May. 24 at 2 p.m. against Germany. They then take on Korea May. 25 and China May. 27.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals are set for May 28th, 30th, and 31st.

Livestreams for all 20 games can be found here.