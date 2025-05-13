Vernon's Canada Day Celebration won't have a drone show this year

Photo: Castanet file photo Canada Day celebrations in Vernon will once again be held in Polson Park on July 1.

Vernon's Canada Day celebration is expected to be well attended this year, despite the drone show not returning.

Organizers of Canada day celebrations in Vernon, VOICE Society, were before city council on Monday outlining plans for the event. Council raised concerns about parking for what could be a very popular event.

“I anticipate this might be the heaviest or most attended Canada Day in quite some time, just given the current political environment,” said Coun. Kelly Fehr. “Parking I'm quite concerned about so I definitely think that we need to work together in coming up with a plan.”

Parking in Polson Park, where the event is held, will be blocked off for vendors, organizers and disability parking, and attendees are encouraged to park elsewhere or use alternate modes of transportation. Coun. Akbal Mund reminded council that most places will be closed that day and their parking lots empty for use.

Council also heard there won’t be a drone show this year as the cost jumped to $38,000, which the group couldn’t afford. As expected in the Okanagan during the summer, there will also be no fireworks.

Instead, the group has other activities planned, including the community art project coming back with a new spin.

“In light of the things that have kind of been going on around our sovereignty, we've had the thought to make it more of a Sharpie wall, so we're going to let people come out and write more about what it means to them to be Canadian, to be part of the community,” said Mayla Janzen with VOICE.

Janzen explained to council that plans are still being firmed up, but VOICE is planning for a skate competition by Okanagan Skate Co, live music from 2 to 9 p.m., a cultural performance and an artisan night market and food truck garden.

VOICE asked the city to provide it with tables and chairs, to waive the park fee, provide a temporary permit for entertainment, six port-a-potties, and city staff on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Canada Day event is free to attend on July 1 at Polson Park, more details will be released as plans are confirmed.

Council accepted the report for consideration and staff will bring a report back to council at a later date.