Highway 97A open in both directions after crash in Spallumcheen

UPDATE 10:02 a.m.
Highway 97A between Creamer Road and McLeod Road is now open in both directions, according to DriveBC.
UPDATE 9:07 a.m.
Highway 97A has reopened to single lane alternating traffic following a vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Video of the scene shows a truck with its front hit being loaded onto a tow truck. Mounties and traffic control are also on scene.
A Castanet reader says traffic is backed-up on the highway.
According to DriveBC the highway between Creamer Road and McLeod Road, 11 kilometres south of Enderby, is affected.
ORIGINAL 8:53 a.m.
A vehicle crash has closed Highway 97A in Spallumcheen in both directions.
According to DriveBC, the closure is due to a vehicle incident between Creamery Road and McLeod Road, 11 kilometres south of Enderby.
The road is closed in both directions and no detour has been provided.