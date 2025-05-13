262497
Highway 97A open in both directions after crash in Spallumcheen

UPDATE 10:02 a.m.

Highway 97A between Creamer Road and McLeod Road is now open in both directions, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE 9:07 a.m.

Highway 97A has reopened to single lane alternating traffic following a vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Video of the scene shows a truck with its front hit being loaded onto a tow truck. Mounties and traffic control are also on scene.

A Castanet reader says traffic is backed-up on the highway.

According to DriveBC the highway between Creamer Road and McLeod Road, 11 kilometres south of Enderby, is affected.

ORIGINAL 8:53 a.m.

A vehicle crash has closed Highway 97A in Spallumcheen in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the closure is due to a vehicle incident between Creamery Road and McLeod Road, 11 kilometres south of Enderby.

The road is closed in both directions and no detour has been provided.

