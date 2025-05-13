RCMP are fully staffed in Vernon

Photo: Castanet file photo Vernon RCMP are fully staffed on paper.

Vernon RCMP Supt. Blake MacLeod was before Vernon city council on Monday to give a first quarter update to elected officials.

Following MacLeod’s report, Coun. Kari Gares noted that 46 per cent of total calls for service were for Vernon’s downtown core and north end. She asked MacLeod to include resource allocation in future reports.

“That's a significant amount of the capacity work that you and your team are having to do isolated in two specific areas,” said Gares. “I don't know what we can do to facilitate or to assist you with that…it's alarming to know that 46% of your time is being allocated to two very specific regions of our community."

To Gares’ question of city assistance, MacLeod said more funding for more cops would be the biggest help.

“It's not an easy ask, we understand we're costly, but it's one of those things–if you gave me 100 cops, I'd eradicate crime in the community,” said MacLeod.

He also noted Mounties are looking internally to ensure they’re doing the best they can with the number of officers they have.

MacLeod also said he believes all the Vernon RCMP positions are filled, but that includes people on temporary leave like maternity leave.