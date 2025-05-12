City of vernon closes sports fields due to rain

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo
file photo of Marshall Fields, one of multiple city-owned sports fields closed today due to rain.
City of Vernon sports fields are closed today due to the wet weather.
The city said grass sports fields, including baseball diamonds, are temporarily closed on Monday. The closure is to protect the turf and ensure fields stay good shape for future games and activities.
The following fields are closed for May 12:
- DND Park
- Alexis Park
- Grahame Park
- Lakeview Park
- Marshall Fields Park
- Polson Park Oval
- MacDonald Park
- Girouard Park
- Sawicki Park
- South Vernon Park
The city anticipates fields will reopen tomorrow, weather permitting.