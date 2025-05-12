Helicopters will be flying low over North Okanagan inspecting Fortis BC gas lines

Photo: Talon Helicopters Talon Helicopters will be conducting low-flying flights for Fortis BC inspections

People in the North Okanagan may notice low-level helicopter flying in the area over the next month.

In a news release, the City of Armstrong advised the public that helicopter flights will take place over the community and surrounding areas between May 14 and June 14. The flights are part of FortisBC’s annual natural gas line inspection program.

According to the city, inspections will occur throughout the North Okanagan including in Armstrong, Enderby, Vernon, Coldstream, Spallumcheen, and Lumby.

Talon Helicopters will be conducting aerial surveys during daylight hours to inspect FortisBC’s high-pressure natural gas transmission lines. Inspections use advanced technology to detect any issues to ensure FortisBC’s system continues to operate safely and reliably, and to plan maintenance activities accordingly.

The helicopter flyovers are expected to have minimal flight time over each area, and there will be no ground-level activity associated with this work. The schedule may shift depending on weather or wildfire conditions.