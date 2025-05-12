Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill breaks record as she finishes

Photo: Instagram Vernon's Shanda Hill has completed the Brazil Ultra Tri Deca in 239 hours and 14 minutes.

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill finished the Brazil Ultra Tri Deca–breaking a record as she did it.

Hill now holds the record for fastest women’s IUTA Deca continuous in the world, beating out previous record holder Christine Couldrey.

Hill crossed the finish line at 8:14 a.m. in Brazil (four hours ahead of Vernon) with a time of 239 hours, 14 minutes and 22 seconds, beating the previous record of 247 hours, 7 minutes, and 21 seconds by nearly eight hours.

“With this finish, Shanda also broke a second record. She now holds the record for the most IUTA Decas ever completed by a female athlete, a record previously held by the legendary Silvia Andonie,” said Hills manager Jacs on her Facebook page. “That is an incredible achievement in the world of ultra-endurance, and she has done it through nothing but heart, grit, and pure determination.”

This race had Hill complete a 38 kilometre swim, 1,800 kilometre bike ride and 422 kilometre run over the course of nine days. It's the equivalent of 10 full Iron-distance triathlons.

The race put Hill through the paces with days of rain, wind, heat and exhaustion, but Hill kept going to finish fourth overall. She was the only female athlete competing.

Hill is now one step closer to her 2025 goal: the most iron-distance races completed in a single year.

The record is 48 iron-distance races in a calendar year and Hill aims to complete 51 iron-distance races in 2025. To do this, Hill must compete in eight races on three continents.