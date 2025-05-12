Mayhem the camel on full display at Lavington Mother's Day event

The event has been held at Kal Cam Farms in Lavington for the last three years. Mothers Day Mayhem collects donations and gives those donations to the creation of the Lavington Community Ice Rink as well as Santa’s Anonymous.

“It's great to be part of the community and help out and hopefully inspire other people,” said Alex Schlosser with the event.

Mayhem is Schlosser's camel he bought off Kijiji. Every year, families get to take pictures and feed the one humped camel. There was also Jenga, face painting, mini axe throwing, and other animals for families to enjoy.

“We just threw it on Facebook the day before Mother's Day, and we had quite a turnout. So we've just been doing it every year, trying to build on it this year,” said Schlosser.

Schlosser hopes to make next year's event even bigger than this one.