Shanda pushing through “inhospitable” weather conditions as she closes in on Brazil Ultra Tri Deca finish line

Photo: Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Shanda Hills keeps pushing through the rain

The weather has become “inhospitable” as Shanda Hill pushes through the final leg of the Brazil Ultra Tri Deca.

Hill has just 80km (1.9 marathons) left to run. She has already completed the 38km swim and 1800 km bike ride.

“There is no way for us to stay dry, and the constant rain is causing massive blisters on Shanda’s feet,” said Hill’s manager, Jacs.

The top three athletes have already finished the race and two men have officially withdrawn. Jacs said in a Facebook post that there is a real loneliness settling in on the course.

“Last night, the atmosphere was completely different. There was a 100 km race here, and the camp was filled with nearly sixty people. The energy was electric, and people from all over Brazil came out to cheer, take photos with Shanda, and share in the excitement. But today, that excitement has vanished. The party is over, and the crowds have moved on,” said Jacs.

With the course being so empty, Jacs plans to stay with Hill for one full marathon and then let her run the final marathon on her own. Jacs estimates Shanda will finish the race tomorrow around 8 a.m. Brazil time.