Dance-A-Thon raises money for Vernon's Schubert Centre

Seniors were dancing up a storm Saturday to raise money for Vernon's Schubert Centre.

The Fit for Life Dance-A-Thon took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dozens of people taking part.

Organizer Frankie Gowing, who also leads Zumba classes at the local seniors' centre, said Schubert Centre plays a vital role in the community.

“Schubert Centre is a core facility, not only for seniors, but for everybody,” Gowing said. “We want it to continue so we can find out connections.”

The centre, at 3505-30th Avenue, operates a thrift store, meal services for seniors and has planned activities such as fitness classes, games and social events.

It also rents out space for community events.

In an earlier interview with Castanet, Schubert Centre manager Diane Weaver said finances are always a challenge and that Schubert Centre that tries to keep costs affordable for seniors. For example, Weaver said a cup of coffee is $1.50, compared to $4 or more at a restaurant.

That business model means seniors get a deal and a place to attend social events, but the centre has to hustle extra hard to afford ongoing programs and events.

“Unless things get super, super good in Vernon, I don't think things will change much,” she said. “We're a non-profit and because we work with seniors...there is no way we can charge more (for services) because they don't have the money.

“This has been an extremely challenging year because a lot of the kitchen equipment started to break down this year.”

The centre is completely self sustaining and operates through volunteers, making the added expense of the broken door even more difficult to cover.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at the centre, 3505 30th Ave. Donations can also be e-transfered at [email protected] or on the centre's website.