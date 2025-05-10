Old Kamloops Road has been re-opened following vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC A downed power line is impacting traffic om Old Kamloops Road in Vernon.

UPDATE 2:26 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting Old Kamloops Road has reopened.

ORIGINAL

A downed power line is impacting traffic om Old Kamloops Road in Vernon.

DriveBC is reporting the road is closed in both directions one km south of the Highway 97 junction.

The road is expected to be closed until 3 p.m.

DriveBC reports a power pole was damaged in a motor vehicle incident.

The site can be bypassed using 27th or 32nd streets to the Highway 97-97A junction.