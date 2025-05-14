Township of Spallumcheen hosting FireSmart block parties ahead of fire season

Photo: FireSmartBC As the summer wildfire season approaches, the Township of Spallumcheen is inviting residents to Neighbourhood Block Parties throughout the community as part of the FireSmart program.

The township FireSmart co-ordinators will also be at the events in three different communities:

The first parties will be May 31 and June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McLeod Park in the McLeod Subdivision, with a barbecue from Kin Club.

Residents at invited to Swanson Mountain Road on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. which will have another barbecue from Kin Club.

The final event is June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Caravan Farm Theatre with a barbecue from the theatre group.

Parties will have free food, prizes, hands-on education, mitigation strategies and a chance to register for a free Home Ignition Zone (HIZ) Assessment.

“The safety and preparedness of our residents remain a top priority for Council,” said Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser. “Through the FireSmart program, (FireSmart co-ordinators) Marc and Alexis will provide education, resources, and direct support to homeowners and neighbourhoods at risk of wildfire.”

Residents are encouraged to learn how they can take advantage of FireSmart program within the community and how to participate in the FireSmart Neighbourhood Recognition Program. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and connect with the FireSmart team.