Still time to sign up for the CMHA Vernon and District Ride Don't Hide fundraiser

Photo: CMHA On June 8, the Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser, hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District, takes place at Creekside Park in Coldstream.

There’s still time to help youth deal with mental health issues.

On June 8, the Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser, hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District, takes place at Creekside Park in Coldstream.

Registration is available online.

“With less than a month left for people to register for Ride Don’t Hide, it’s exciting to see such strong interest in providing our youth and families with the mental health services they need,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon & District executive director.

The Galbraith Family Foundation is once again matching funds raised.

Registration is $55 per person and kids under 12 ride for free.

Community members can register an individual or as a team.

Cyclists and non-cyclists can take part in the event which features five routes ranging from 2.6 to 32 kilometres.

Participants can ride or walk as an individual or as part of a team.

Ride Don’t Hide will also include booths promoting local organizations, kids’ activities and a barbecue for participants.

On the day of the event, registration opens at 8 a.m., with the first ride starting at 9 a.m.

CMHA Vernon's Youth Integrated Services Hub provides wellness programs, counselling, peer support, socials and so much more.

For more information, click here.