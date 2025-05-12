Mounties report violent crime is down in Vernon, up 115 per cent in Coldstream

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Vernon RCMP police cruiser pictured in August 2024.

Violent Crime is down in Vernon, but the same cannot be said for the neighbouring community of Coldstream.

Vernon RCMP Supt. Blake MacLeod will be before city council on Monday to present a report on the first quarter crime stats.

While Monday's presentation is for Vernon elected officials, the report submitted to council ahead of the meeting includes data from all areas of the North Okanagan jurisdiction.

According to the report, violent crime in Vernon is down 8.47 per cent from the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2025. In the same period, Coldstream saw a 115.38 per cent increase of violent offences–from 13 to 28 instances.

Enderby was similar with a 108 per cent increase – from 25 to 52 cases.

Violent crime includes homicides, assaults, sexual assaults, uttering threats and criminal harassment.

The North Okanagan is part of a province-wide co-ordinated initiative to intervene and address repeat violent offenders.

Currently, there are four people identified in the Vernon-North Okanagan area and all four are in custody.

Also notable, property crime in rural Vernon increased 84.21 per cent from 2024 to 2025 first quarter, a jump from 7.1 per cent increase for the same offence over the same period in Vernon.

Mounties are monitoring 12 prolific offenders in the area, with four currently in custody and eight not in custody.

"Of the eight not in custody, five reside or are known to frequent the City of Vernon, two reside in the North Rural and one relocated outside of our jurisdiction," reads the report.

