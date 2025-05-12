Vernon museum planning for move to Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Archives will remain in the current museum location while exhibits will move to the cultural centre.

With construction of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre expected to begin in September, the Vernon Museum is planning for its eventual move into the space.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives gave the Regional District of North Okanagan an update on its future plans and moving into the to-be-built cultural centre.

Amanda Goodall, Greater Vernon Museum and Archives collections registrar, said the museum is reviewing its collection and is beginning a de-accession – formally removing artifacts from its collection.

“Over the years, in certain decades, the philosophy has been to basically collect everything. You have space on the shelf, so why not fill it? But we're trying to refine that a bit, because our current collecting mission is to collect local items relevant to Greater Vernon,” said Goodall.

The museum has 75 years worth of collections and about 23,000 artifacts

De-accession is rigorous to ensure best practice, so far about 650 items have been decommissioned.

One example Goodall gave was of an artifact recently sent back to California.

“We had something… a pestle and mortar from Morro Bay, California, and I think it came here in the '50s, potentially, not legally. So we returned that to its place of origin,” said Goodall.

While time consuming, Goodall said the de-accession process will lead to a focused and strong collection at the new cultural centre.

Goodall also said the museum is working to “problem solve” the new storage facility at the GVCC which is slightly smaller than the new location.

According to the GVCC website, the current archives will remain in the current museum location.

"With the archives remaining just across the street, the new museum in the cultural centre will remain connected with the museum's operations," reads the GVCC website.