City of Vernon to get $300K for Ellison Wildfire Risk Reduction Project

Photo: Dave Pusey Ellison Provincial Park wildfire in July 2023.

The Ellison Wildfire Risk Reduction Project has received an additional $300,000 in funding from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC.

At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will get an update on the project.

“This funding supports continued wildfire risk reduction work in the area,” the report says. “The continued fuel treatment work includes thinning, pruning, chipping and pile burning and/or other initiatives outlined in the prescription by the registered professional forester.”

Phase 1 of the project commenced in August of 2023 with the treatment of 15.8 hectares, which is now complete.

This project, now in Phase 2, will treat an additional 26.3 ha. towards the total project completion of approximately 71.4 treated ha.