City of Vernon, District of Coldstream seek boat launch input

A survey on boat launch passes is now available for individuals who purchase passes in Vernon and Coldstream.

At their regular meeting Monday, staff will present civic leaders with an update on the survey.

“An online version will also be available for the length of the boating season,” the report says. “The feedback provided will help improve the boat launch facilities and guide future decisions at the two locations - Paddlewheel and Kalavista boat launches.

Survey results will be shared with city staff and council to help inform next steps.

The district announced Friday that boat launch passes for 2025 are now on sale. Seasonal passes eligible for both Kalavista and Paddlewheel are $60, while day passes are $10 and apply to only one launch.