City of Vernon contractor to do stabilization work on Crosby and Eastside roads

Photo: Google Street View City of Vernon contractors are conducting slope stabilization work.

Rock slope stabilization work on Crosby Road in Vernon has begun.

The project started May 1, with work scheduled from Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A report that will be presented to Vernon city council at their regular meeting Monday says once the Crosby Road project is complete, the contractor will move to sites on Eastside Road from 9483 Eastside Road towards the Outback.

That project is tentatively scheduled for late May and early June.

“To ensure public safety, there will be rotating 30-minute maximum road closures on Eastside Road during the scaling and excavation process,” the report says. “Residents directly affected by the project have been notified and encouraged to plan their trips outside of construction hours when possible.”

The overall project, including sites in the Foothills neighbourhood, is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.