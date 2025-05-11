Vernon city council to get report on several city construction projects

Photo: Thinkstock There is a lot of road construction going on in Vernon this spring.

And at their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive a staff report updating them on several of those projects.

33rd Street Sidewalk

Construction of the missing sidewalk section on the east side of 33rd Street, between 37th Avenue and 38th Avenue, is complete. A short segment on 38th Avenue between the newly constructed sidewalk and the Fibro building will be constructed by the Public Works department during the 2025 construction season.

25th Avenue and 34th Street intersection improvements

The safety upgrade to the southbound right turn lane from 34th Street onto westbound 25th Avenue is nearing completion. The remaining item is the green bike lane marking, which will be completed after resurfacing as part of the city’s pavement program. The timeframe for the resurfacing is not yet known.

Multi-use pathway connection on 46th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road

The second phase of constructing a new multi-use path (MUP) to connect the MUP on 20th Street to the existing MUP on Pleasant Valley Road is now complete and open.

Phase II involved building the MUP along Pleasant Valley Road and upgrading the signal at the crossing of Pleasant Valley Road to connect to the 46th Avenue MUP, which was finished during Phase I in 2024.

23rd Street sidewalk

Construction of a sidewalk on the east side of 23rd Street, between 45th Avenue and the existing sidewalk just north of 46th Avenue, is set to begin after tree trimming and a small aerial right-of-way is acquired across private property.

Silver Star Road crosswalk

The Silver Star Road crosswalk project is in the early design phase. Additional information was needed to determine turning movements at the intersection and update pedestrian and traffic counts. The data was collected in early April and is currently being reviewed to determine the safest and most convenient location for the crosswalk.