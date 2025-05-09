One person dead following Highway 97A crash between motorcycle, dump truck in Enderby

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo Vernon RCMP investigating fatal crash between motorcycle and dump truck

A fatal accident which closed Highway 97A in Enderby for nearly three hours yesterday afternoon is being investigated by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Const. Chris Terleski with the RCMP said on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 1900-block of George Street in Enderby.

Frontline officers found a motorcycle had collided with a dump truck.

“The investigation determined the dump truck was stopped in the southbound lane when the motorcycle ran into it from behind,” said Terleski in a news release.

“The motorcycle rider was declared deceased at the scene.”

George Street was closed and traffic was detoured to allow police to conduct their investigation.

BC Emergency Health services told Castanet Thursday afternoon that ambulances attended the scene and no one was brought to hospital.