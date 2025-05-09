Vernon ultra athlete draws strength from fellow athletes at Brazil Ultra Tri 2025 Deca

Photo: Facebook Shanda Hill has been going almost non stop for seven days at the Brazil Ultra Tri 2025 Deca.

The Vernon ultra athlete has already completed a 38 kilometre swim and 1,800 kilometre bike ride and is now well into the 422 kilometre running portion of the gruelling event.

As of Friday morning Brazilian time (four hours ahead of PST) Hill has ran 162 kilometres.

And because the race is continuous the timer does not stop until the athlete crosses the finish line. Hill has been competing with only a couple hours of sleep each day.

Hill's manager, Jacs, travelled to Brazil to support Hill and has been making regular updates on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page.

A Deca is equal to 10 iron-distance races and Hill is drawing strength and inspiration from her fellow athletes to keep going.

“As I watch her lap after lap, I see how much she is energized by the other athletes, the support crews, and by people from all across Brazil who have come just to meet her,” Jacs wrote. “We have both been amazed by how many people have approached us saying they regularly follow her posts.

“I watched her hold one of these athletes in her arms, both of them crying, and I could see it clearly. In that moment, she was realizing how deeply our actions affect the people around us. If we live life negatively, that is exactly what we will attract. But if we choose to live fully, with joy and love, life finds a way to repay us in ways we could never imagine. I have seen this play out again and again.”

Jacs said Hill has stated many times she has no interest in fame, but just wants to do what she loves.

As Hill pushes herself to her limits, she rarely lifts what Jacs calls “the veil of strength” to show how much she is hurting.

“She knows these races bring pain. She knows there will be hard times. But it is her acceptance of that and her decision to move forward anyway that separates her from almost everyone else in this world. I have profound respect for that. And for the first time since knowing her, I am beginning to truly understand,” Jacs wrote.

Amazingly, Hill is also answering questions sent to her via Facebook while actively racing.

When she completes the race in Brazil, Hill will only have a few weeks of recovery time as she has signed up for the Double Ultra Triathlons in Emsdetten, Germany starting June 13.

The two-times iron-distance event is part of the International Ultra Triathlon Association World Championship.

The prestigious race brings together some of the best ultra-endurance athletes in the world to compete on an international stage.

Hill is also looking for sponsors to with the financial challenges of competing at venues around the world.

For more information on sponsorship packages, visit her website.