Vernon Teach and Learn offering special Mother's Day treat Saturday

Photo: Vernon Teach and Learn Vernon Teach and Learn wants to make Mother's Day special this year for those navigating life without a mom.

Vernon Teach and Learn wants to make Mother's Day special this year for those navigating life without a mom.

A post on the Teach and Learn Facebook page is offering a special treat on Saturday.

“Mother’s Day can be a difficult time for children that do not have mothers to celebrate with, whether their mother has passed on or is not a part of the child’s life,” the post reads.

“Here at Vernon Teach and Learn, we plan on making Mother’s Day a little bit easier. This Saturday, if your child does not have a mother to celebrate Mother’s Day with, come on down to Vernon Teach and Learn for a free sugar cone with a flavour of their choice.”

Last year the matriarch of Vernon Teach and Learn, Lynella Henke, passed away after battling cancer. The mother of three lost one of her children to a tragic downtown accident weeks before she passed away.