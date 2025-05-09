Vernon RCMP seek public's help locating missing woman

Photo: Vernon RCMP Mounties are asking people with information about Heather Ann Harris to contact local police.

Mounties are asking for the public's help to find a woman missing from Vernon.

Vernon RCMP say Heather Ann Harris, 37, was last seen in Vernon on the afternoon of April 28. Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Harris is described as five-feet, five-inches tall, 131 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Harris, or who has seen or heard from her, is asked to call their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).