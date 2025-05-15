Vernon RCMP say missing woman located safe and well

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo Vernon RCMP have located a missing woman safe and well.

UPDATE 9:32 a.m.

Vernon RCMP say the 37-year-old Vernon woman last seen on April 28 has been found safe and well.

ORIGINAL May 9

Mounties are asking for the public's help to find a woman missing from Vernon.

Vernon RCMP say the 37-year-old was last seen in Vernon on the afternoon of April 28. Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Anyone with information on the woman, or who has seen or heard from her, is asked to call their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).