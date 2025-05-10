Enderby's A.L. Fortune’s Drumlines took top spot at the B.C. Drumline Championships

Photo: SD83 A.L. Fortune’s Drumlines claimed top place in the province at the B.C. Drumline Championships.

A.L. Fortune’s Drumlines claimed top place in the province at the B.C. Drumline Championships held at at the Enderby school May 3.

Seventeen Drumlines from nine schools across B.C. participated.

The A.L. Fortune Senior Drumline's BarbieLand Show won the intermediate class while the A.L. Fortune Junior Drumline's Boots and White Colours earned first in the Concert Class.

The Drumlines are instructed by Michelle Reed, with assistance from music teacher Colin MacDonald.

Reed expressed her thanks to the Canadian Drumline Association, the Enderby community sponsors, and to everyone who came out to support the Drumline.