Enderby's AL Fortune Secondary School students brought home several medals at the Skills Canada Competition

Students at Enderby's AL Fortune Secondary School brought home several medals at the B.C. Skills Canada Competition in Abbotsford recently.

The K?wsaltktnéws ne Secwepemcúl’ecw School District No. 83 (SD83) students showcased their skills at the event earning a gold, two silver, a bronze medal and several commendable finishes.

Sy Korf won the gold medal in the auto collision repair category while Zak Korf earned a silver and Jon Wall a bronze.

Korf’s gold medal win qualifies him for the Canadian Skills Canada competition, scheduled for May 29-30 in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Nya Korpa earned a silver medal in the electrical competition. If the gold medalist is unable to compete, Korpa will then qualify for the national finals.

At the regional Skills Canada competition at Thompson Rivers University March 7, SD83 students brought home two gold medals and two silver medals.

There wasn’t a regional event for auto collision repair, so those students went straight to the provincial event.

Nya Korpa won gold in the electrical foundations event as part of the SD83 dual credit electrical program with Okanagan College.

Pleasant Valley Secondary (PVSS) students also had a strong showing. Grade 12 student Arel Ciccone secured gold in the automotive category, while Grade 11 student Owen Severinski earned silver.

In the culinary event, PVSS Grade 11 student Henry Flores earned a silver medal which was an outstanding accomplishment given that he began the Professional Cook Level One dual credit training at AL Fortune just three weeks prior.

Through Skills/Compétences Canada, the organization promotes careers in skilled trades and technologies to Canadian youth. The Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) is the premier event, connecting students and apprentices with potential career opportunities. Each year, more than 500 of Canada’s best compete in more than 40 skilled trade and technology competitions.