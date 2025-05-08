Highway 97A in Enderby cleared after car crash involving motorcycle

Photo: DriveBC Vehicle incident has closed Highway 97A for 0.3 kilometres in Enderby.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.

Highway 97A between Knight Avenue and Brickyard Road in Enderby has now been cleared, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE 4:51 p.m.

No patients were brought to hospital following the car crash on Highway 97A in Enderby, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

Paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites said BC EHS received a call at 2:31 p.m. about a car crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 97A near Meadow Crescent in Enderby. Paramedics and ambulances responded to the scene.

“No patients were transported to hospital. Please address any additional questions about this incident to the police,” said Twaites.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more information.

Highway 97A between Knight Avenue and Brickyard Road remains closed with no detours available, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL 3:14 p.m.

A vehicle crash has closed a short section of Highway 97A in Enderby on Thursday afternoon.

According to DriveBC the incident is between Knight Avenue and Brickyard Road on Highway 97A. The road is closed for 0.3 kilometres.

No detour routes have been given by DriveBC.