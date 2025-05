Photo: Google Maps City of Vernon crews are responding to a water main break at Tronson and Lakeshore roads.

The intersection is temporarily closed, but a detour is available via Scott Road to access Bella Vista Road.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is currently reviewing the impacts to water quality for residents in the area and will provide an update as soon as possible.