Regional District of North Okanagan says freshet is underway

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Greater Vernon Water source Kalamalka Lake, pictured from the Rail Trail March 29,

The Regional District of North Okanagan is monitoring the spring freshet amid a dry start to 2025.

According to RDNO general manager of utilities Zee Marcolin, both Greater Vernon Water sources, Duteau Creek and Kal Lake are increasing during the freshet as snow gradually melts from higher elevations.

“When the operators went up to the washshed, there was no snow on the ground being measured at on our site, but there was snow in the tree shaded area and upper elevation. So we're hoping that that continues," said Marcolin, noting this is normal for May.

In an update to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Marcolin said the district is hoping for increased rainfall to help fill reservoirs as well.

January and February had fairly low rainfall this year, while March was normal and April was just slightly below average.

May and June are pivotal for water stores, and both months typically have higher rainfall.

Charts from Marcolin show reservoir levels are currently below average, but Duteau Creek is above where it was in 2024 at the same time.

The district announced stage 1 water restrictions at the beginning of April, which primarily affects RDNO operations.

RDNO staff will be monitoring water levels as the freshet continues to determine which, if any, water restrictions will be implemented going forward.

Marcolin said she spoke to the province on Tuesday and they’re gearing up for a drought.