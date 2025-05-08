Vernon's Shanda Hill is pushing through pain and lack of sleep at the Brazil Ultra Tri 2025 Deca

Photo: Facebook After a gruelling, and painful 1,800 km on a bicycle, Shanda Hill has already ran a full marathon – with many more come.

The Vernon ultra athlete is competing in the Brazil Ultra Tri 2025 Deca. The competition began with a 38 kilometre swim, followed by 1,800 kilometre on the bike.

A Deca is the equivalent of 10 iron-distance races, so Hill will now have to run 422 kilometres – or 10 marathons – before the race is over.

Hill's manager, Jacs, made the trip to Brazil to support Hill and to provide regular updates on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook

The race is a continuous, meaning the timer does not stop until the finish line is crossed, forcing athletes to push themselves to their limit on minimal rest.

And the pace is starting to catch up to the competitors.

“Yesterday was an incredibly difficult and exhausting day for Shanda,” Jacs posted Thursday. “As I mentioned in yesterday’s post, she only had an hour and a half of sleep before hammering out the final 300 kilometres on the bike.

“What I witnessed yesterday was an athlete pushing herself past the point where most would quit. You could see it on her face. She wasn’t really with us anymore at that stage. She wasn’t fighting the bike. She wasn’t navigating corners. She wasn’t racing a triathlon. She was in a battle with her own mind. And she won.”

During the latter stages of the cycling portion, Hill was in so much pain she was unsure if she could go on.

Jacs reached out to fellow extreme athlete, and Vernon resident, Leah Goldstein for advice.

Goldstein, who is a mentor and personal friend of Hill, suggested making a few changes to her bike, which made a world of difference.

“At the same time, the physiotherapist here applied acupuncture and KT tape to the injured areas. Almost immediately, Shanda’s discomfort disappeared,” Jacs wrote.

After finishing the bike, Hill immediately changed into her running gear and stepped onto the course.

“Shanda is very careful, after much hard-earned experience, to never begin running full speed right away. She says your body needs time to adjust to having your feet on the ground again,” Jacs wrote. “Her original plan was to take another hour and a half break, but she wisely chose to do a full reset and took four hours off. That choice paid off, as she woke up recharged and ready to get moving again.”