Armstrong family dealing with double blow as daughter battles leukemia, mom battles cancer

Photo: GoFundMe Armstrong's Beattie family has been dealt another challenging blow.

Annalynn, 5, has been battling leukemia since 2023, and–tragically–during this time, her mother, Heather (MacKillop) Beattie, was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Angelina McKinnon has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of five in these trying times.

McKinnon said mother and daughter are “fighting side by side as Heather travels to Kelowna for chemotherapy and radiation, while Annalynn makes trips to both Kelowna and Vancouver for her chemotherapy treatments.

“As is often the case with cancer diagnoses, this situation has imposed a significant financial burden on the family as they navigate two simultaneous battles. The Beatties spent nearly 10 months away from home to ensure Annalynn received the necessary care at BC Children’s Hospital.”

Heather, and her husband, Ryan, are both teachers in Armstrong and are parents to three children.

“Heather is once again taking a leave from her position at Armstrong Elementary School, and financial assistance will enable Ryan to be there for both her and Annalynn throughout their treatments,” McKinnon wrote.

“Heather and Ryan are deeply grateful for the support they have received from friends and family over the past two years. Although they were hesitant to ask for help again, many loved ones have expressed a desire to assist. Relieving the financial burden will allow Heather to focus on her recovery with less stress and concern for her family.”

Funds raised will help cover household expenses while Heather is in treatment, as well as the increased travel costs the family will face for treatments in Vancouver and Kelowna.

To donate, click here.