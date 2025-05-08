258738
Environment Canada explains how double rainbows occur after Vernonites spot two rainbows Wednesday night

Double rainbow explained

A double rainbow brightened the evening sky in Vernon last night.

Derek Lee, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, explained how rainbows and double rainbows happen with light from the sun.

“Double rainbows usually occur best when the sun angle is low, meaning at sunrise or late in the afternoon,” said Lee. “When the light from the sun enters the raindrop, it refracts and then reflects out and that's your normal rainbow, but in a double rainbow, the actual reflection happens twice.”

The top or outer rainbow is the second rainbow and its colours are typically reversed. Where a typical rainbow is ROY G BIV (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo violet) from outer to inner arc, the second rainbow will be reversed: VIB G YOR.

“They're actually a mirror image of each other and the second one is usually always fainter on the outside arc,” said Lee. “I think it's just weaker because it's a second reflection, so there's not enough light to make that second one strong to be as colourful as the first one.”

While double rainbows are a common occurrence, they can often be hard to spot because the sky is usually bright from the sun.

