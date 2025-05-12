Beaux-Arts Ball to raise funds for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Photo: RDNO A Beaux-Arts Ball is coming to Vernon to raise funds for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

A Beaux-Arts Ball is coming to Vernon to raise funds for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

The costume and dress-up event was inspired by the bohemian milieu of the left bank in Paris.

The event will bring together artists, musicians, dancers, connoisseurs, impresarios and culture enthusiasts for an evening dedicated to high style and exuberant fun.

“With its infectious spirit, the event has inspired similar celebrations in other cities, proving that glamour and creativity have no bounds,” organizers said in a press release.

“The Beaux-Arts Ball is more than just an event – it's a celebration of the arts and a testament to the power of community spirit. By attending, you're joining a movement that values creativity, heritage, and the shared joy of artistic endeavour.”

Funds raised will go directly to the cultural centre's development.

“Come dressed to impress, ready to dance, and prepared to make a difference. We look forward to seeing you all at the Beaux-Arts Ball – a night where elegance meets purpose, and every step you take on the dance floor helps to build a brighter future for Vernon’s cultural community,” said community volunteer organizer Julie Oakes.

The May 24 festivities include:

4 to 5 p.m. - Med Restaurant: Duo Voix du Coeur featuring Soprano Jay Laflamme and Tenor/Violinist Denis Letourneau

4 to 5 p.m. - Cheek to Cheek Dance Studio: Tango Demonstration

5 to 6 p.m. - Ratio Coffee: Tanya Lipscomb

6 p.m. - Doors open at Elks Lodge

7 to 10 p.m. - Elks Lodge Dance: Okanagan Big Band

Tickets are now available for $107.83 each with all proceeds going directly to the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite and search for Beaux-Arts Ball.

“This new cultural hub aims to foster creativity, community engagement, and the arts in the Greater Vernon area. By attending the Beaux-Arts Ball, you are not only indulging in an unforgettable evening but also contributing to a worthy cause that will benefit the entire community,” Oakes said.