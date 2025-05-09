Photo: Lindsay Cernak West Kelowna resident has rare meeting with folding door spider.

If you look up creepy-crawly in the dictionary, you just might find today's Bug of the Week.



While technically not an insect – spiders are arachnids - the trap door spider spotted but Lindsay Cernak certainly fits with the genre of this weekly bug tales.

Cernak noticed the spider at her West Kelowna home recently.

Also known as a Pacific folding door spider, the critter is a member of the tarantula family, but a much smaller version of the commonly known hairy spider at roughly the size of a toonie.

If you see such a spider, consider yourself lucky – or unlucky depending on your attitude towards spiders – as they are rarely seen out and about, especially during the day.

The spider's lair is nearly impossible to see when the trap door is closed as plant and soil materials camouflage the door. The spiders also typically only come out at night, making a daytime meeting even more rare.

To catch prey, the spider constructs a trap door with a silk hinge on one side.

The spiders, which are usually nocturnal, wait for prey while holding on to the underside of the door and when the prey passes by and disturbs the so-called trip lines the spider has set up, the stealth hunter feels the vibrations, opens the door and pounces on its next meal.

The spiders eat mainly insects, other arthropods or small vertebrates.

For those of us with arachnophobia they can be rather scary, but they are not harmful to humans as they have no venom so technically that fear is irrational.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as out Bug of the Week.