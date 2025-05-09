Vernon high school students learn about various programs at Okanagan College

Photo: Ben Low-On 400 students learned about programs at Okanagan College

About 400 Vernon high school students took part in the OC Experience, showing students what life is like at Okanagan College.

The event took place Wednesday at the Vernon OC campus.

“They're doing a number of different sessions, getting hands on learning and basically just seeing what the college experience is like when they transition from high school,” said Ryan Campbell, future student advisor at Okanagan College.

“It really focuses on hands-on learning, which is what Okanagan College really focuses on."

Campbell said the transition from high school to college can be “very overwhelming" and these events can help make the transition smoother.

“It's a great way for them to experience that before they graduate high school,” said Campbell.

Experience OC happens at all four of the college’s campuses.

