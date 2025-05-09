Okanagan distiller's petition to reduce red tape for craft distilleries hits 4,300 signatures

Ben Low-On

A petition to help B.C. distillers get their liquor onto the shelves of government liquor stores has hit 4,300 signatures.

CEO of Okanagan Craft Distilleries and president of the Craft Distillers Guild of British Columbia, Tyler Dyck, launched the petition last month in an effort to change provincial government rules which make it difficult for craft spirits to be sold at government liquor stores.

“If 90 per cent of the population shops at government liquor stores, you absolutely have to be there to be relevant,” said Dyck.

The two main issues facing B.C. distilleries are the inability to access the Vintners Quality Alliance (VQA) program as well as yearly production caps of just 50,000 litres.

Dyck says the VQA is a system where the government takes 13 per cent of what a wine sells for to ensure they’re Canadian made. For distilleries, Dyck says the government would take 80 per cent of the sticker price.

The biggest problem Dyck sees is the 50,000-litre-per-year production cap. If a distillery goes over the limit, they are given a $280,000 penalty per 10,000 bottles.

He told Castanet a distillery would need to make between 500,000 to one million litres per year to be able to compete on government shelves. Craft distillers cannot afford to compete because they can't make enough product with the regulations.

Castanet asked the Liquor Distribution Branch of BC – the government branch responsible for alcohol wholesale distribution and retail sale – for comment. The LDB said the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General directed the LDB to look into ways to reduce barriers for B.C. manufactures to get on BC liquor stores following the removal of U.S.-made products.

"The LDB is working to implement the minister’s directive and, accordingly, is taking progressive steps," said the LDB in an email. "More information and timelines will be shared as details are confirmed."

The emailed statement also notes BC liquor has "committed" to adding 120 BC-made products its selection, including 10 new B.C. craft spirits and four commercial spirits.

When Castanet asked the ministry if it was looking into changing production caps or VQA reimbursement rules the ministry pointed to the LDBs response.