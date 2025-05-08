Vernonite speaks out following assault on Okanagan Landing Road

Ben Low-On

Vernonite Justin Banks is speaking out after being the victim of an assault Sunday afternoon.

Banks was riding his scooter on Okanagan Landing Road when he stopped in the 8700 block to wait for a friend to catch up to him.

“I remember being down at the lake, just going for a scooter ride that we normally do, and then I woke up on the ground,” said Banks.

A since-deleted video shared on Facebook shows two men coming out of a blue vehicle before kicking Banks to the ground, the lead up to the altercation is not shown. The two perpetrators quickly left the scene before RCMP arrived.

Banks does not remember much of the incident, but he did tell Castanet the vehicle looked like a Genesis and had Alberta plates.

The attack left Banks with broken bones in his face and fingers and a major concussion. He said his vision has also been affected.

“I was in shock,” said Banks. “I'm alive, I'm okay. I'm gonna get through this one day at a time."

Mounties are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-6682.

Banks said he hopes officers are able to find the people who assaulted him.

As he starts his recovery, Banks said he's grateful for the support from the community and health care providers.

“I've been able to talk and get a lot of the mental part out of me. So it's been incredible,” said Banks.

He will continue to go on his scooter rides when he completes his recovery.