North Okanagan/Shuswap CrimeStoppers Spring Shred-a-thon on Saturday

Shred-a-thon is back

The North Okanagan/Shuswap CrimeStoppers Spring Shred-a-thon is back.

Volunteers will be at the Vernon Wholesale Club parking lot, 2501 34 St., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to assist people in destroying documents.

There is a minimum $8 fee per box of material.

People can “protect your personal identity, destroy your private papers before your eyes courtesy of Interior Mobile Shredding” at the annual event.

